April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 29
Maccabi Haifa 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2
Sunday, April 28
Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0
Saturday, April 27
Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Bnei Yehuda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 33 23 5 5 73 25 74
-------------------------
2 Maccabi Haifa 33 17 10 6 56 28 61
3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 33 16 7 10 42 38 55
-------------------------
4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 33 13 11 9 43 35 50
-------------------------
5 Bnei Yehuda 33 14 7 12 45 38 49
6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 4 18 28 46 37
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup