Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Hapoel Ramat Gan 2 Saturday, March 16 Ashdod 1 Hapoel Akko 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Hapoel Haifa 3 Maccabi Netanya 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ashdod 27 10 5 12 31 32 35 2 Beitar Jerusalem 27 8 9 10 37 44 33 3 Hapoel Haifa 27 7 10 10 31 40 31 4 Hapoel Beer Sheva 27 7 9 11 24 37 30 5 Bnei Sakhnin 27 7 8 12 27 46 29 6 Hapoel Ramat Gan 27 7 7 13 34 40 28 ------------------------- 7 Maccabi Netanya 27 6 9 12 32 42 27 8 Hapoel Akko 27 6 9 12 31 43 27 7-8: Relegation
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint