Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Maccabi Haifa 1 Bnei Yehuda 0 Saturday, March 16 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 27 20 2 5 62 20 62 ------------------------- 2 Maccabi Haifa 27 15 7 5 42 20 52 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 27 13 6 8 34 29 45 ------------------------- 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 27 11 10 6 34 26 43 ------------------------- 5 Bnei Yehuda 27 11 5 11 35 32 38 6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 27 11 4 12 28 31 37 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint