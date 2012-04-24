April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Israeli
championship relegation group on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 33 11 10 12 36 43 43
2 Beitar Jerusalem 33 13 6 14 28 41 43
3 Hapoel Akko 33 11 8 14 45 41 41
4 Hapoel Haifa 33 10 8 15 38 41 38
5 Hapoel Beer Sheva 33 10 6 17 36 57 36
-------------------------
6 Maccabi Petah Tikva 33 8 9 16 34 55 30
7 Ironi Rishon LeZion 33 6 9 18 37 63 27
R8 Hapoel Petah Tikva 33 7 11 15 33 50 23
-------------------------
Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points.
Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points.
Note: Maccabi Petah Tikva deducted 3 points.
R - Relegated
6-8: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 28
Hapoel Akko v Hapoel Haifa (1420)
Hapoel Petah Tikva v Maccabi Petah Tikva (1420)
Ironi Rishon LeZion v Hapoel Beer Sheva (1420)
Sunday, April 29
Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon v Beitar Jerusalem (1700)