Aug 27 Israel's Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Belgium has been postponed until March following an agreement between the national associations of the two countries, UEFA said on Wednesday.

European soccer's governing body said the Group B match, due to be played on Sept. 9, would go ahead on March 31 instead.

"The kick-off time and venue will be confirmed at a later stage," it added.

Israel has been barred indefinitely from staging any European competition matches, at either national team or club level, due to the security situation in the country.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been playing their home ties in the Champions League qualifying competition in Cyprus.

Andorra, Bosnia, Cyprus and Wales are the other teams in the group. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ken Ferris)