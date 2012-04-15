* Club to start next season with minus-3 points

By Ori Lewis

JERUSALEM, April 15 An Israel Football Association (IFA) appeal court on Sunday deferred a three-point deduction against Maccabi Petah Tikva until next season, easing their relegation plight but annoying their rivals.

Last week a lower tribunal docked the Premier League club three points and suspended a player and a coach as punishment for an on-pitch brawl that broke out following their 2-1 league win over Hapoel Haifa on March 31.

The decision means Petah Tikva will start next season with minus three points. The club argued that the original punishment was unfair because it directly influenced the relegation battle and the deduction had pushed them into the drop zone.

The appeal court said that in coming to its decision, it had taken the club's good disciplinary record into account.

"Undoubtedly, the small number of the club's previous offences should be considered when weighing the severity of punishment," the judges said in their ruling.

But the decision angered rival clubs and prompted Sports Minister Limor Livnat to issue a statement saying Israeli FA chairman Avi Luzon, who has family connections to the club, needed to clarify that he did not influence the decision.

"The head of the IFA must detach himself from any biased decision, it is the only way to restore public faith in the association and its bodies," the statement said.

Luzon, a former owner of Maccabi Petah Tikva, resigned from all his roles at the club when he became IFA chairman five years ago. The club is now controlled by his brother, Amos, and other family members are also involved in running the outfit.

ALLEGATIONS DISMISSED

Alona Barkat, the owner of Petah Tikva's relegation rivals Hapoel Beersheba, said she was quitting the IFA's executive body because the ruling "sent a message that the fight against soccer violence was a farce and the game had reached its lowest ebb."

The two teams are set to clash in a crucial league fixture on Monday.

Yoav Katz, the owner of Hapoel Haifa, another club fighting to avoid the drop, told Israel Radio he was considering his future involvement in the Israeli game and called for an independent inquiry into Sunday's ruling.

But the IFA issued a statement dismissing the allegations that Avi Luzon had influenced the decision to defer Petah Tikva's punishment.

"The IFA courts are independent of any external influence... those who praised the independence of the tribunal when they found the verdict to their liking should do the same when they find the ruling is not favourable to them," part of the statement said.

Apart from the deferment, Petah Tikva were also ordered to play their next home game at a distance of at least 50 kilometres from their home base. A fine of 25,000 shekels ($6,666) they incurred was left in place.

In last week's ruling, the court also suspended three Hapoel Haifa players after the ugly scenes led to Haifa striker Ali Hatib being head butted by Petah Tikva goalkeeping coach Ami Genish.

He was barred from all soccer activity for 18 months, while Petah Tikva midfielder Danny Parda was banned for three matches.

Haifa said Hatib had briefly lost consciousness and had required hospital treatment.

Hatib and Haifa team mate Stefan Dankovic were banned for three matches. A third Haifa player, Gal Erel, was banned for two matches and the club was also fined 25,000 shekels.

($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by John Mehaffey)