* Club to start next season with minus-3 points
* Decision to defer punishment angers rival clubs
(Updates with criticism of decision)
By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM, April 15 An Israel Football
Association (IFA) appeal court on Sunday deferred a three-point
deduction against Maccabi Petah Tikva until next season, easing
their relegation plight but annoying their rivals.
Last week a lower tribunal docked the Premier League club
three points and suspended a player and a coach as punishment
for an on-pitch brawl that broke out following their 2-1 league
win over Hapoel Haifa on March 31.
The decision means Petah Tikva will start next season with
minus three points. The club argued that the original punishment
was unfair because it directly influenced the relegation battle
and the deduction had pushed them into the drop zone.
The appeal court said that in coming to its decision, it had
taken the club's good disciplinary record into account.
"Undoubtedly, the small number of the club's previous
offences should be considered when weighing the severity of
punishment," the judges said in their ruling.
But the decision angered rival clubs and prompted Sports
Minister Limor Livnat to issue a statement saying Israeli FA
chairman Avi Luzon, who has family connections to the club,
needed to clarify that he did not influence the decision.
"The head of the IFA must detach himself from any biased
decision, it is the only way to restore public faith in the
association and its bodies," the statement said.
Luzon, a former owner of Maccabi Petah Tikva, resigned from
all his roles at the club when he became IFA chairman five years
ago. The club is now controlled by his brother, Amos, and other
family members are also involved in running the outfit.
ALLEGATIONS DISMISSED
Alona Barkat, the owner of Petah Tikva's relegation rivals
Hapoel Beersheba, said she was quitting the IFA's executive body
because the ruling "sent a message that the fight against soccer
violence was a farce and the game had reached its lowest ebb."
The two teams are set to clash in a crucial league fixture
on Monday.
Yoav Katz, the owner of Hapoel Haifa, another club fighting
to avoid the drop, told Israel Radio he was considering his
future involvement in the Israeli game and called for an
independent inquiry into Sunday's ruling.
But the IFA issued a statement dismissing the allegations
that Avi Luzon had influenced the decision to defer Petah
Tikva's punishment.
"The IFA courts are independent of any external influence...
those who praised the independence of the tribunal when they
found the verdict to their liking should do the same when they
find the ruling is not favourable to them," part of the
statement said.
Apart from the deferment, Petah Tikva were also ordered to
play their next home game at a distance of at least 50
kilometres from their home base. A fine of 25,000 shekels
($6,666) they incurred was left in place.
In last week's ruling, the court also suspended three Hapoel
Haifa players after the ugly scenes led to Haifa striker Ali
Hatib being head butted by Petah Tikva goalkeeping coach Ami
Genish.
He was barred from all soccer activity for 18 months, while
Petah Tikva midfielder Danny Parda was banned for three matches.
Haifa said Hatib had briefly lost consciousness and had
required hospital treatment.
Hatib and Haifa team mate Stefan Dankovic were banned for
three matches. A third Haifa player, Gal Erel, was banned for
two matches and the club was also fined 25,000 shekels.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by John Mehaffey)