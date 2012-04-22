JERUSALEM, April 23 Israel Football Association
chairman Avi Luzon has called on one of the country's most
successful club bosses to head a committee that will propose
ways to quell unrest in the local game after a recent rise in
violent incidents.
"I have called on Maccabi Haifa president Yaakov Shahar ...
to head an independent panel of public officials that he will
choose, and that will propose new and varied ways to fight
soccer violence ... and I am awaiting his answer," Luzon said on
Sunday.
Luzon made a statement broadcast live on national radio and
television after a spate of recent violent incidents reached a
new low on Friday when players and club officials brawled at the
end of a second division match.
It was the second on-pitch brawl captured live on television
in less than a month during a season that has turned into one of
the most rowdy in recent memory and has resulted in five teams
being docked points for various offences.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)