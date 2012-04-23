JERUSALEM, April 23 An Israel Football
Association (IFA) appeal court on Monday reinstated a
three-point deduction against Maccabi Petah Tikva, increasing
the Premier League club's relegation fears.
An initial three-man appeal hearing last week ordered to
defer to next season a ruling that docked the club three points
as punishment for an on-pitch brawl at the end of their 2-1
league win over Hapoel Haifa on March 31.
But the first appeal court's decision caused uproar and led
to allegations that Israeli FA chairman Avi Luzon, a former
Petah Tikva club owner, had influenced the outcome. He denied
any involvement in the court's ruling.
Luzon resigned from all his roles at Petah Tikva when he
became IFA chairman five years ago but the club is now
controlled by his brother Amos and other family members are also
involved in running the outfit.
In handing down its decision on Monday, the second appeal
court consisting of five panelists said: "We believe that for
the punishment to be effective, it would be right for it to be
executed in the same season (in which the offence occurred)."
Luzon has faced increasing pressure to resign following a
number of violent incidents this season which has seen five
Premier League clubs docked points for various offences.
On Sunday Luzon called on Maccabi Haifa president Yaakov
Shahar, one of Israel's most successful club bosses, to head a
committee that will propose ways to quell unrest in the local
game but Shahar on Monday declined to head the panel.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)