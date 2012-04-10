By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM, April 10 Maccabi Petah Tikva were
docked three points and had a player and a coach suspended by
the Israel Football Association (IFA) on Tuesday after an
on-pitch brawl broke out following their 2-1 Premier League win
against Hapoel Haifa.
The IFA also suspended three Hapoel players after the ugly
scenes on March 31 led to Haifa striker Ali Hatib being head
butted by Petah Tikva goalkeeping coach Ami Genish.
Haifa said Hatib had briefly lost consciousness and required
hospital treatment.
Genish was barred from all soccer activity for 18 months,
while Petah Tikva midfielder Danny Parda was banned for three
matches.
Hatib and Haifa team mate Stefan Dankovic were banned for
three matches. A third Haifa player, Gal Erel, was banned for
two matches.
Both clubs were fined 25,000 shekels ($6,666).
"The involvement of the accused (players) is indisputable
and has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt and we therefore
find them guilty of (harming a player from an opposing team and
involvement in a fight} ... the clubs also cannot protest
innocence," the adjudicators said in their ruling.
Petah Tikva owner Amos Luzon, whose side have dropped into
the relegation zone following the three-point deduction, said
the club would appeal the punishment.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
