March 7 - AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang will undergo surgery on Friday for a capsular ligament injury in his left ankle, the club said on its official website (www.acmilan.com).

The 21-year-old player suffered the injury in a road accident. AC Milan did not say how long he would be out of action.

AC Milan, sixth in the league, plays 10th-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.

(Reporting by Anna Jaworska-Guidotti and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Larry King)