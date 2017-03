ROME, June 5 Former Brazil defender Alex, who has been left out of his country's squad for this month's World Cup, has joined AC Milan from Paris St Germain.

"I'm very happy to be here at Milan, everyone has said good things about the club to me," the 31-year-old player told the Milan TV channel on Thursday.

"I'm really excited to be able to pull on the Milan shirt and I'm ready to fight for the team and the club." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)