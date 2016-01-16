Jan 16 Napoli currently have the edge over their Serie A rivals but the fight for the title will go down to the wire, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

"This league will not be decided until the last game," Allegri told reporters. "At the moment, Napoli are the favourites but none of the teams who are currently in the top five places should be excluded from the fight. It is that close this season."

Juventus endured a wretched start to the season, taking only one point from their opening three matches, and were 11 behind the leaders on Oct. 11.

However, they surged back into contention ahead of the winter break and, having extended their Serie A winning streak to nine matches, are second ahead of their trip to Udinese on Sunday.

"We are enjoying a good period at the moment and we seem to have got back into the mini-league," Allegri said. "Tomorrow will be another big game for the league and we have a difficult match against a strong team who are in good form."

League leaders Napoli, who were playing surprise package Sassuolo on Saturday, are chasing their first Scudetto since 1990.

They began the weekend on 41 points, two ahead Juventus who are level on 39 with third-placed Inter Milan. Fiorentina are one point behind in fourth, with Roma in fifth on 34. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Clare Fallon)