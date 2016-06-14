(Adds details)

June 14 Gian Piero Gasperini has been appointed as Atalanta coach following the departure of Edoardo Reja, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The former midfielder, who started his coaching career with Juventus' youth team, joined Atalanta after ending a second spell in charge of rivals Genoa.

The 58-year-old Gasperini, who has also had coaching spells with Inter Milan and Palermo, guided Genoa to 11th place in Serie A while his new club finished two spots lower.

Announcing his appointment, Atalanta described Gasperini as "The man of football, the master of football" on their website.

Reja left Atalanta on Monday and has been strongly linked with the Slovenia national team coaching position.

Under Gasperini's guidance, Genoa were promoted to Serie A in 2007 following a 12-year absence from the top flight.

He then led Genoa to a fifth-place finish in Italy's top flight in the 2008-09 campaign, the highest placement for the team in 19 years.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia and Adriana Garcia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)