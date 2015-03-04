ROME, March 4 Stefano Colantuono has been sacked as Atalanta's coach after the club slumped to their fourth successive league loss at the weekend, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

Colantuono began his second stint with Atalanta in 2010 when he helped the club to win promotion back into the top flight in his first season in charge but they are now hovering three points above the drop zone in 17th place.

"Atalanta... have sacked coach Stefano Colantuono and have entrusted the team to Mr Edy Reja. The club expresses their profound respect and gratitude towards Mr Colantuono for the qualified work he carried out in the last five years," the club said in a statement.

Colantuono become the fifth Serie A coach to lose his job this season after Eugenio Corini (Chievo), Walter Mazzarri (Inter Milan), Pierpaolo Bisoli (Cesena) and Zdenek Zeman (Cagliari). (Reporting by Jacopo Lo Monaco, editing by Pritha Sarkar)