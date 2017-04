Jan 20 Serie A side Atalanta have signed Swiss under-21 international midfielder Remo Freuler from FC Luzern, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

The 23 year-old has made 75 appearances, and scored 10 goals, in the Swiss Super League since his debut with Grasshoppers Zurich in 2010.

"The change to a foreign top club has always been my goal," Freuler told the Luzern website (www.fcl.ch). Bergamo-based Atalanta are 12th in the league and play Frosinone, who are last but one, on Saturday. (Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia, editing by Alan Baldwin)