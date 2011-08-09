MILAN Aug 9 Promoted Atalanta had six
points deducted and former Italy international Cristiano
Doni was suspended for three-and-a-half years by the Italian
federation (FIGC) on Tuesday over alleged match-fixing.
Former Lazio and Italy striker Giuseppe Signori, 43, was
banned for five years from any football-related activity, the
FIGC said in a statement.
