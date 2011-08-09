MILAN Aug 9 Promoted Atalanta had six points deducted and former Italy international Cristiano Doni was suspended for three-and-a-half years by the Italian federation (FIGC) on Tuesday over alleged match-fixing.

Former Lazio and Italy striker Giuseppe Signori, 43, was banned for five years from any football-related activity, the FIGC said in a statement.

