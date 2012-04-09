April 9 - Manchester City's volatile forward
Mario Balotelli has said he is sorry for being sent off against
Arsenal on Sunday, his agent told the Ansa news agency on Monday
"I'm very sorry at what happened because of the
disappointment it caused Manchester City and especially
(manager) Roberto Mancini, for whom I want the best and whom I
admire," Balotelli said through his agent Mino Raiola.
Balotelli, already left out of the Italian national side
once by coach Cesare Prandelli after getting into trouble at
City, did not think his latest misdemeanour would cost him his
place at Euro 2012.
"I haven't broken the ethics code," he said. "I've already
missed the national team once because of an act of stupidity, I
won't do it a second time.
"As for my future at the end of the season, I will speak to
the club and we will see."
(Writing by Brian Homewood, Editing by Dave Thompson; )