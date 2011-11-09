MILAN Nov 9 Mario Balotelli is not mad
and does not miss playing in Serie A, the eccentric Italy
and Manchester City forward said on Wednesday.
The temperamental 21-year-old instead said he considered
himself to be entertaining and ready to take on responsibility.
"I'm not mad as some people say, although sometimes I'm
entertaining," he told reporters at Italy's training camp. I'm
ready to take on responsibility, even if people think I'm not.
"They seem to talk more about my private life than about
what I do on the pitch," he added. That's normal but it bothers
me. If I didn't do what I do, I would be boring, but I'm not
mad, not all."
The volatile striker picked up multiple red and yellow cards
last season and honed a "bad boy" reputation off the field,
letting off fireworks from the balcony of his city-centre flat,
suffering a grass allergy in the middle of a match and drawing
publicity for wearing a bizarre hat shaped like a glove.
Balotelli, who has made five appearances for Italy and has
yet to score for his country, said it was time to do himself
justice at international level.
"It's time for me to awaken with the national team, I have
not yet scored a goal and the national team is the best thing
for a player," he said, adding that Manchester City coach
Roberto Mancini and Italy's Cesare Prandelli had helped him
improve.
"Mancini and Prandelli have given me peace of mind and
helped me from a tactical point of view," he said.
"I feel like a centre forward and I can also play out wide.
English football has taught me pressing and chasing back after
the opponents when I lose the ball.
"I don't miss the Italian championship, the standard is very
low, while English football is beautiful, wonderful and
enjoyable."
Italy, already qualified for Euro 2012, visit tournament
co-hosts Poland on Friday for a friendly and host Copa America
champions Uruguay the following Tuesday.
