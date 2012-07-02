ROME, July 2 Italy striker Mario Balotelli was
told he was to become a father hours before scoring twice
against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2012, Italian media
reported on Monday.
The Manchester City player's girlfriend Raffaella Fico told
weekly celebrity gossip magazine “Chi: “"I called Mario while he
was with the national team before the match with Germany and I
said to him: 'remember our dream of becoming parents? Well that
dream has become a reality. I'm expecting a baby. Your baby'.
“"He remained silent at first, then he let himself go:
'you've given me the best news in the world', he told me. Then
the next day on the pitch he scored two goals," Fico was quoted
as saying.
After beating Germany 2-1, Italy lost 4-0 to Spain in the
final in Ukraine on Sunday.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alison Wildey)