April 17 Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli
has attempted to placate angry Italy boss Cesare Prandelli by
declaring that the national team are more important than
anything else.
Balotelli's latest sending-off against Arsenal earlier this
month led Prandelli to ponder whether the hot-headed 21-year-old
should go to June's European Championship given his array of
misdemeanours.
"The national team for me comes before everything. I want to
win with Manchester City and at the Euros," the player told
Tuesday's Gazzetta dello Sport.
His chances of going to Ukraine and Poland, where Italy face
holders Spain, Ireland and Croatia, have been boosted by fellow
striker Giuseppe Rossi being ruled out through injury and
Antonio Cassano being only just back in action after a heart
problem.
Not taking livewire Balotelli would leave Prandelli lacking
real class up front but the Italy boss risks more bad behaviour
if he plumps for the former Inter Milan man, who has seven caps.
"I have reassured both City manager Roberto Mancini and
Prandelli that I will not leave my team mates with 10 men
again," said Balotelli, whose City side are second in the
Premier League.
