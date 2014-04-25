ROME April 25 AC Milan's Mario Balotelli lost his temper in front of the cameras after his performance in Friday's 2-0 loss to AS Roma was criticised by Italian television pundits.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the game, Balotelli, who was substituted for Giampaolo Pazzini in the 69th minute having contributed little, ripped into Zvonimir Boban, Giancarlo Marocchi and Christian Panucci.

"You don't understand anything about football. Trust me, you really don't," Balotelli snapped at Marocchi, who had asked the striker why he did not move around more on the pitch.

Balotelli had been heavily criticised by former Milan forward Boban after the match, with the Croat calling his performance shameful, in particular for an aggressive gesture directed at Adel Taarabt after giving the ball away.

"You always talk about me. When Milan win Mario's great, but when Milan lose it's all Mario's fault. I don't need your criticism, I criticise myself," Balotelli responded.

Boban had said the 23-year-old was not a top player during the clash.

"I never said I'm a top player. I am a perfectly normal player, it's you that say I am an exceptional player, you always expect me to score five goals a game," he said.

"You always talk and talk, but there's no point to saying any of these things. No point at all."

Balotelli threw his microphone down at the end of the interview.

While his displays for much of the season have left a lot to be desired, the 23-year-old has scored 14 league goals for Milan this season and is a likely pick for Cesare Prandelli's World Cup squad.

