Aug 13 Italy forward Mario Balotelli has
withdrawn from manager Cesare Prandelli's squad for Wednesday's
friendly against England due to conjunctivitis, the Italian
football federation said on Monday.
A statement on the federation website (www.figc.it) said the
Manchester City forward had been replaced by Udinese's Diego
Fabbrini for the match in Berne.
Balotelli, who scored three goals at Euro 2012 as his side
finished runners-up in the tournament, was also absent from
City's Community Shield win over Chelsea on Sunday due to the
eye infection.
The Italians face England who will be without first-choice
goalkeeper Joe Hart (back), forward Daniel Sturridge (toe) and
winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), after all three withdrew
through injury.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare Fallon)