Aug 13 Italy forward Mario Balotelli has withdrawn from manager Cesare Prandelli's squad for Wednesday's friendly against England due to conjunctivitis, the Italian football federation said on Monday.

A statement on the federation website (www.figc.it) said the Manchester City forward had been replaced by Udinese's Diego Fabbrini for the match in Berne.

Balotelli, who scored three goals at Euro 2012 as his side finished runners-up in the tournament, was also absent from City's Community Shield win over Chelsea on Sunday due to the eye infection.

The Italians face England who will be without first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart (back), forward Daniel Sturridge (toe) and winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), after all three withdrew through injury. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare Fallon)