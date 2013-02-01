MILAN Feb 1 Maverick striker Mario Balotelli said he was relieved to escape the English media, driving, weather and food when the new signing was officially presented by AC Milan on Friday.

"To be a player for Milan has always been my dream so I'm very happy," he told a news conference. "But I prefer playing not talking."

The 22-year-old explained that he was happy to be closer to his family and friends following his move from Manchester City which came after a series of fall-outs with manager Roberto Mancini and some bizarre incidents.

"Now I'm at Milan it's very important above all because I am close to my family and friends. Manchester is not so far but it's not close like Milan," said Balotelli who this week cost the Italian club a fee that media reports have put at 20 million euros ($27.39 million).

The Italy forward mused on the positives and negatives of living in England.

"Good things, only when I get to Carrington to train, so my team mates, my manager, those are the good things. The bad things?...everything else."

Balotelli listed the bad as "the press first, the weather, the food and the way they drive" but said he would miss the Premier League.

"It is an amazing league and I think it's the best, together with the crowd and the pitches," he added. "I don't know for the future if I could go back or not."

($1 = 0.7301 euros)