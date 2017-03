MILAN Feb 3 Mario Balotelli scored 25 minutes into his AC Milan debut on Sunday, three days after completing his move from English champions Manchester City.

Balotelli was included in the starting line-up at the last minute after Giampaolo Pazzini pulled out during the warm-up.

The maverick striker opened his account by turning the ball in from six metres in the Serie A game against Udinese after Stephan El Shaaraway's cross from the left was deflected to his feet.

He nearly added another two minutes later with a dipping shot which was turned over by the bar by Udinese goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.