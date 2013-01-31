Jan 31 Italy striker Mario Balotelli has completed his move to AC Milan from Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Manchester City confirms that Mario Balotelli has now completed his move to AC Milan. His medical was completed in Milan this morning," the English champions said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Balotelli, 22, has spent two-and-a-half controversial seasons at City after first breaking through at Inter Milan. (Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Clare Fallon)