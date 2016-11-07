Nov 7 Juventus' Italy defender Andrea Barzagli will be out of action for about two months after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.

"The defender's arm will be in a sling for the next four weeks with a return to action scheduled for approximately two months' time," the Italian champions said on Monday.

Barzagli, capped 65 times, will miss Italy's Group G World Cup qualifier away to Liechtenstein on Saturday and the friendly against Germany on Nov. 15.

The 35-year-old will be replaced in the Italy squad by Fiorentina defender Davide Astori, who has 12 caps.

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura, whose team are level on seven points behind group leaders Spain after three games, will also be without two other regulars from Juve Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio.

Serie A leaders Juventus host third-bottom side Pescara on Nov. 19 after the international break. (Editing by Ken Ferris)