ROME Aug 31 Juventus have signed Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

"The club has reached an agreement with Arsenal for the loan signing with an option to buy," the Italian team said on their website (www.juventus.com) on Friday.

Juve have the option of buying the player for six million euros ($7.56 million) at the end of the loan deal.

Bendtner, 24, scored eight goals in 28 league appearances on loan at Arsenal's Premier League rivals Sunderland last season.

Managing director Beppe Marotta said Bendtner would be the Serie A club's final signing in this transfer window.

"Bendtner isn't the top player we were looking for but in a difficult transfer market like this one it was an opportunity that we took," Marotta told the Mediaset TV channel.

The Dane is expected to lineup for Juve on Sunday when they travel to Udinese.

