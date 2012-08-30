Aug 30 Manchester United striker Dimitar
Berbatov's move to Fiorentina is off after he failed to arrive
in Florence, the Serie A side said in a statement, blaming the
actions of other clubs.
The 31-year-old had also been linked with a move to Italian
champions Juventus and English Premier League club Fulham, the
BBC reported on Thursday.
Fulham declined to comment on the speculation, the BBC said,
and Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta refuted
Fiorentina's accusations.
"We have acted with the maximum fairness and transparency
with regard to the market dynamics," Marotta was quoted as
telling Sky Italia.
"I reject the allegations from Fiorentina. We entered into
the business over Berbatov when we heard that he had refused
Fiorentina, and in the meantime there was a proposal by Fulham.
"We made our own, then the player said he preferred to stay
in England for family reasons. It was not a rejection. We wanted
to take advantage of an opportunity that had appeared to us in
the market."
Bulgaria striker Berbatov, who came to United in 2008 but
struggled to hold down a place in the first team last season,
had been expected to join Fiorentina subject to a medical.
"The player embarked in the company of his agent and with
tickets paid by Fiorentina on a direct flight to Florence," the
Serie A side said late on Wednesday. "But the player never
arrived in Florence.
"(This was) owing to the reckless and arrogant actions of
other clubs which have nothing to do with the values of decency,
fair play and ethics of the sport and which go beyond the limits
of fairness.
"As for the player, notwithstanding his characteristics and
technical merit, at this point we are happy that he did not come
to Fiorentina.
"He did not deserve our city and our shirt and the values it
represents."
(Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Ossian Shine)