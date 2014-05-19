May 19 Reducing the Italian top flight from 20 to 18 teams could be one way of turning it into a more attractive product, Serie A president Maurizio Beretta has said.

"The discussion over the number of teams is open and we will confront it," he told RAI radio in an interview.

"Never say never," he added. "We are studying various possibilities and we will find a sensible, logical solution.

"There's no doubt that we need to improve the product, give it financial stability."

Serie A had only 16 clubs between 1967 and 1998, then increased the number to 18 before expanding to 20 clubs in the 2004/05 season.

"The championship with 20 teams, and I'm talking about this year, is something I still find positive," added Beretta.

"Nothing had been decided with three rounds to play in terms of the champions, the Europa League places and relegation.

"Our product attracts great interest, also at international level, which is growing."

Serie A has lost much of its glamour in the last few years as the top clubs struggle financially to keep up with richer rivals from England, Spain, France and Germany.

No Italian side has reached the last four of the Champions League since Inter Milan won the competition in 2010. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)