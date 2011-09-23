ROME, Sept 23 Serie A matches are among
150 sports events under investigation after eight people
were held following an investigation by Naples police into links
between illegal betting and the mafia, Italian prosecutors said
on Friday.
Investigators in Naples said most of the games under
scrutiny were from Italy's lower leagues but there were also
several from Serie A.
"There has been an exchange of information with the FIGC
(Italian Football Federation) over the games under suspicion,"
assistant prosecutor Rosario Cantelmo told Italy's Sky Sports
24.
"We have already contacted directors from the clubs involved
for an explanation. At this moment we are not naming the clubs."
In June, Italy's Interior Ministry set up a match-fixing
task force to explore ways of combating illegal betting in
soccer after a criminal investigation which initially centred on
18 games in Serie B and Italy's lower divisions.
Police said they had found evidence of an organised system
among former and current footballers, sports betting operators
and others to manipulate the results of a number of matches.
Promoted Atalanta, one of the clubs investigated, were
docked six points by the FIGC before the start of the Serie A
season and club captain Cristiano Doni was suspended from
football for three-and-a-half years.
In the Calciopoli scandal of 2006, which involved
influencing the selection of referees, Juventus were demoted and
stripped of the 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles, while AC Milan,
Lazio, Fiorentina and Reggina were given points deductions.
The criminal trial into that affair is reaching its final
stages in Naples, where prosecutors have requested a prison
sentence of five years and eight months for former Juventus
general manager Luciano Moggi.
