ROME Dec 18 Italian soccer authorities have docked Serie A side Napoli two points and banned three players for between six months and three years over bets placed on a match with Sampdoria in 2010, the Italian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Defenders Paolo Cannavaro and Gianluca Grava received six month bans while former goalkeeper Matteo Gianello was banned for three years and three months.

Napoli, who now drop to fifth place in Serie A, were also fined 70,000 euros ($92,100).

The case is the latest in a long string of match-fixing and betting scandals which have tainted Italian soccer and seen a number of top players arrested.

Gianello, who is no longer with Napoli, was accused of agreeing to fix the result of the match in order to bet on a Sampdoria victory. He was accused of trying to involve Cannavaro and Grava, both of whom refused.

They were accused of failing to inform authorities of the offer. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting By James Mackenzie, editing by Mark Meadows)