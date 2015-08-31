MILAN Aug 31 Poland winger Jakub Blaszczykowski has joined Fiorentina on loan from Borussia Dortmund, ending an eight-year spell at the Bundesliga club.

"Kuba is not only a good footballer but a wonderful person," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told his club's website (www.bvb.de) on Monday.

"For him it is important to get plenty of match practice in the run-up to Euro 2016."

A cruciate knee ligament injury has restricted him to 29 appearances in the last two seasons and he has struggled to regain his place in the team after returning to fitness.

The 29-year-old made 197 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund following his move from Wisla Krakow in 2007, helping them win successive titles in 2011 and 2012.

Blaszczykowski has scored 14 goals in 70 matches for Poland. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)