ROME Nov 15 Donning the blue and red stripes of Barcelona in front of 100,000 passionate fans at the Nou Camp is a dream for most footballers but for Bojan Krkic it ended up being something of a nightmare.

Bojan, whose transfer to AS Roma in July was among the most eye-catching this year, cracked hundreds of goals for Barcelona's junior sides and before long the 'boy wonder' was being compared to former Spain striker Raul and Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi.

But while Barcelona won the Champions League in 2009 and 2011 and Spain conquered European and world soccer, the pint-sized Bojan was reduced to playing a bit part in the triumphs as doubts surfaced over his ability to cope with pressure.

Those concerns were sparked by the then 17-year-old's decision to pull out of his much-publicised debut for Spain and also opting out of Euro 2008, citing fatigue.

After another year of inactivity under coach Pep Guardiola last season, the forward decided to pack his bags and follow Barcelona B supremo Luis Enrique to Serie A.

"I felt the need to change because I wasn't getting any games and that's not easy for a young player -- you risk entering a downward spiral," the 21-year-old told Reuters in an interview.

"It was a tough decision because it's the club where I was brought up, where I've spent most of my time and, above all, because I left after a difficult year for me.

"The advice I got from my father and from the coach (Luis Enrique) was simple -- I have to grow as a footballer and Roma represented a great opportunity."

After a slow start as Roma adapted to Luis Enrique's attacking approach, Bojan gradually rediscovered his touch, awareness and instinct to find space in the opposition box.

He scored his third goal for the club in their most recent encounter at Novara when his introduction turned the game.

MORE TACTICAL

"Italian football is just how I imagined it to be -- far more tactical than the Spanish game which is based on technique," said Bojan who is vying with Pablo Osvaldo, Marco Borriello, Fabio Borini and skipper Francesco Totti for a place.

"I like to play, it doesn't matter where. The aim is to show Roma's tifosi (fans) and anyone else who believes in our method that we are capable of doing important things, game after game."

Born in Catalonia to a Serbian ex-Red Star Belgrade footballer and Catalan nurse, Bojan has made only one appearance for Spain three years ago after a tug-of-war between the Spanish and Serbian federations for his services.

Despite moving away from his roots, Bojan is confident he will make his mark in Serie A.

"I don't think it's fair comparing Barcelona's style with that of Roma," he said. "Roma is finding its own style and focusing on its own objectives.

"Barcelona have a unique approach to the game based on specific types of footballers playing together as one."

Despite a troublesome start to the season, including an early exit in the Europa League, Roma's defensive shortcomings have been forgiven by traditionally demanding fans excited by the move towards youth, better technique and attack adopted by the club's new American owners.

The Bojan-inspired win at Novara lifted Roma to seventh in the table with four wins and four losses from 10 matches.

"We've had a bit of bad luck in decisive moments of games," Bojan said. "We've also made some mistakes.

"We now have to work on the details to get it right. I'd say making sacrifices is the most important thing that us youngsters can do to really appreciate the passion in the game."

While the games between Barcelona and Real Madrid largely decide the fate of the Spanish crown, Bojan has found a more competitive league in Italy where unfancied Udinese top Serie A and traditional powerhouse Inter Milan, European champions 18 months ago, are languishing just above the drop zone.

"I've been impressed by Udinese and Napoli but I think AC Milan are a bit stronger," he said.

Bojan's continued good form and spirits will be important if Roma are to mount a title challenge but even if the forward lives up to his early promise, his playing future may eventually lie elsewhere.

In a complicated deal agreed by Roma and Barcelona, the player could return to Spain by the end of the 2012-13 season unless the Italians dish out an extra 28 million euros ($37.86 million) to the 12 million euros they have already paid.

But whether a return to the Nou Camp would signify a dream or a nightmare, the answer may lie more in Bojan's head than his boots. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)