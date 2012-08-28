Aug 28 Bojan Krkic is to be unveiled as AC
Milan's latest signing after the Spain international announced
his move to fans via his official Facebook page on Tuesday.
Bojan, who had been on loan at AS Roma from Barcelona, said
he was ready to play his part under manager Massimiliano
Allegri.
"I'm already in Milan, tomorrow I will be presented
footballer of AC Milan!', posted the winger, who celebrated his
22nd birthday on Tuesday.
"I'm ready for everything and can not wait to play the first
game. Thank you all for the welcome and for the birthday wishes.
See you tomorrow, Forza Milan."
His arrival follows on from Tuesday's signing of highly
rated France under-21 striker M'Baye Niang from Caen.
Niang's transfer was announced by the club on their website
(www.acmilan.com) after the 17-year-old passed a medical.
Milan, who have seen supporter unrest after selling the
likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to balance the
books, lost 1-0 at home to promoted Sampdoria in their season
opener last weekend and may have lost Robinho to injury for a
month.
