ROME Oct 4 Struggling Bologna have sacked their coach Pierpaolo Bisoli after just four months in charge, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

"Bologna FC 1909 have removed Pierpaolo Bisoli from charge of the first team," the club said in a statement on their website (www.bolognafc.it). "Our thanks for his professionalism and conduct."

Bologna, who finished two places above the relegation zone last season under Alberto Malesani, are bottom of Serie A having taken one point and scored only two goals in their first five matches.

Italian media reports said Stefano Pioli and Roberto Donadoni, sacked this season by Palermo and Cagliari respectively, and former Juventus boss Luigi Del Neri were among the favourites to take charge of the Rossoblu. (Reporting by Richard Allen, Editing by Ed Osmond)