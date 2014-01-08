Jan 8 Serie A strugglers Bologna have named much-travelled Davide Ballardini as their coach as they attempt to pull away from the relegation zone.

The 50-year-old has replaced Stefano Poli, who was fired on Tuesday after two years and three months at the helm, the club said in a statement on their website (www.bolognafc.it) on Wednesday.

Ballardini, who was given a contract until the end of the season, has had three stints at Cagliari, two at Genoa and also coached Lazio, Palermo, Pescara and lower league Sambenedettese in his 10-year career.

Bologna, promoted in 2008, are 17th in Serie A with 15 points from 18 games, only one point and one place outside the relegation zone after winning only three matches this season.

The twice Coppa Italia winners are the sixth Serie A club to change coaches this season after Genoa, Catania, Sampdoria, Chievo and Lazio.

