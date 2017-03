Feb 23 Bologna's Serie A derby with local rivals Fiorentina has been postponed to Tuesday from Sunday because of heavy snow.

The league said in a statement on Saturday that the safety of spectators could not be guaranteed. A 1900 GMT kickoff time has been set for Tuesday.

Fiorentina are sixth in Serie A, two points off the third and final Champions League qualifying spot, while Bologna lie five points above the drop zone in 16th. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)