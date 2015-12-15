Dec 15 - Bologna midfielder Luca Rizzo will miss this weekend's game against Empoli due to a hamstring injury, the club said on their website (www.bolognafc.it/) on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was hurt during Saturday's 1-0 win against Genoa and is expected to be out of action for three to four weeks.

Bologna midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini picked up a muscular injury during a training session last week, keeping him out until the end of the year.

Bologna, 13th in the Serie A standings, play ninth-placed Empoli at home on Saturday. (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)