June 23 AS Roma have bought the remaining 50 percent of former Chelsea striker Fabio Borini's contract and now own the player outright, the club said on Saturday.

Roma formerly part-owned him with Serie A rivals Parma but an offer of 4.9 million euros ($6.14 million) in a sealed envelope bid proved enough to ensure that Borini would stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

There had been media speculation in Italy and England that the ex-Swansea City player could link up again with former coach Brendan Rodgers who is now in charge at Liverpool.

Borini, a member of the Italian squad at the European Championship, spent last season on loan at Roma.

