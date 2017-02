ROME, July 15 AS Roma have signed American midfielder Michael Bradley, the Serie A side said in a statement on Sunday.

Reports in Italy suggest the U.S. international has signed for a fee of 3.75 million euros ($4.59 million) from Chievo.

Bradley has penned a contract that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2016.

He has joined up with new Roma manager Zdenek Zeman and his side at their Brunico pre-season training camp.