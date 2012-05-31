ROME May 31 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's
lawyer denied on Thursday media reports that his client may have
placed illegal bets in the latest storm to hit the Azzurri just
over a week from the start of the European championship.
Italian media reported that Turin magistrates had sought
information about 14 personal cheques for a value of more than
1.5 million euros ($1.85 million) signed by the Italy captain in
2010 and placed at a betting agency in a Parma tobacconist's
shop.
The reports, carried on the websites of several newspapers,
said the investigators had sought information from magistrates
investigating the widening match-fixing scandal in Italian
soccer to see if they were linked to illegal betting.
Marco Valerio Corini, the lawyer for the 34 year-old
Juventus goalkeeper, denied any suggestion of wrongdoing by his
client, who is not under investigation by police.
"There is nothing which could even carry the faintest
suggestion of a connection between Gianluigi Buffon and any
betting activity that would concern him in any irregularity
either with respect to federation rules or criminal law," he
told SkyTG24 television.
"There is not the slightest foundation for any suggestion
that this is connected with a bet."
The latest upset to hit Italy comes days after police
visited the team's training camp at Coverciano and placed
defender Domenico Criscito under investigation on suspicion of
involvement in match-fixing.
Criscito was subsequently dropped from Cesare Prandelli's
squad so that he could have time to clear his name.
Since last year, Italian soccer has been tangled in a
widening match-fixing scandal during which a string of past and
current players have been arrested and the coach of Serie A
champions Juventus placed under investigation.
Buffon, a key player in Juventus' triumphant Serie A season
and a member of Italy's 2006 World Cup winning team, has been
sharply critical of the way in which information regarding the
match-fixing investigation has been leaked to the media.
Gambling on sporting events is legal in Italy although
Italian Football Federation rules restrict betting on soccer
matches by players.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
