Jan 15 Nicolas Burdisso has said he intends to leave AS Roma in January in the hope that he can get more regular first-team football elsewhere and earn an Argentina recall in time for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old central defender has not played for his country since he ruptured knee ligaments in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win away to Colombia in November 2011, leaving him sidelined for six months.

Before that, he had played in five of the six matches under coach Alejandro Sabella.

"After four-and-a-half years at Roma, the cycle is coming to an end. I'm thinking of continuing my career and playing at the World Cup," Burdisso told Sky Sport Italia on Wednesday.

"If you want to go to the World Cup, you need to play matches," added Burdisso, who did not reveal where he might be going.

Burdisso, who played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, has played only five Serie A matches for second-placed Roma this season. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)