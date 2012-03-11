MARCH 11 - March 11 Massimo Ficcadenti
was named as the new coach of Cagliari on Sunday, just over four
months after being sacked by the Sardinian club.
The 44-year-old took over after Davide Ballardini, the man
who replaced him in early November, was himself fired following
Friday's 6-3 defeat at Napoli in Serie A, the club said on its
website (www.cagliaricalcio.net).
It was the third coaching change of the season at Cagliari
who axed Roberto Donadoni in August before they had even played
a competitive match.
Cagliari were 12th when Ficcadenti was fired in November and
have since dropped to 17th, one place and six points ahead of
Lecce in the relegation playoff spot.
Ballardini was the 15th coaching victim this season among
Serie A's 20 clubs.
Cagliari followed the example of Novara, who fired Attilio
Tesser at the end of January and re-hired him last week after
dismissing his replacement Emiliano Mondonico.
