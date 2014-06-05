ROME, June 5 Massimo Cellino will sell Cagliari to businessman Tommaso Giulini after 22 years at the helm of the Serie A club, the Leeds chairman announced on Thursday.

The agriculture magnate said he had reached agreement with Giulini, the CEO of Sardinian chemical company Fluorsid and a former Inter Milan board member.

Cellino also claimed that a proposed deal with an American investment fund had collapsed.

"I've reached an agreement with Giulini for the sale of Cagliari," Cellino told Sky Sport. "The Americans were stalling and wanted another 90 days' worth of time.

"I've decided to sell to Giulini and the operation should be finalised very soon. I wish them every success. Now my heart is with Leeds."

Cellino announced on May 28 that he had agreed to sell the club to a U.S. consortium represented by Italian businessman Luca Silvestrone.

But on Thursday Cellino was quoted as saying that the deal had fallen through as Silvestrone's group did not have the funds to buy the club.

"The funds from the USA to purchase Cagliari do not exist," Cellino told local newspaper L'Unione Sarda.

"I have not seen anyone from the meeting since last Wednesday. They have not paid any deposit of 10 million euro ($13.62 million)."

Silvestrone denied Cellino's allegations, and on Thursday said that his group were still prepared to buy the club, which finished 15th in Serie A last season.

"We're going ahead, no one is backing out, and if there is the desire to go forward with the deal then for us nothing has changed," the Corriere dello Sport reported him as saying.

Cellino has been in a stadium battle with local authorities for the last three years, with Cagliari having to play in front of only 5,000 fans at the dilapidated municipal Sant'Elia ground after a series of rows and legal problems.

He bought Leeds United in April after overturning a ban that had threatened the deal.

The Football League board initially blocked his takeover of Leeds after an Italian court found Cellino guilty of failing to pay duty on the import of a yacht, but a senior lawyer overturned the ban on appeal. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

