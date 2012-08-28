Aug 28 The venue for Cagliari's first home Serie A match of the season at the weekend was still unknown on Tuesday after local authorities refused to grant approval for their new home.

The Sardinian side have moved to the Is Arenas stadium in Quartu Sant'Elena, around five kilometres outside the city, and planned to stage the inaugural game there against Atalanta on Sunday.

But with workmen rushing to finish necessary improvements to the new arena, Cagliari said permission to play the match had not been granted.

"Cagliari has suspended, until further notice, the renewal of season tickets as the club has not obtained approval of the police and public safety authorities to provide access (to the public) to the Is Arenas stadium," a club statement said.

Cagliari played some home games last season in distant Trieste on the mainland.

Italian media said that Cagliari could either return to Trieste, which is over 1,000 kilometres away and close to the Slovenian border, or stage the game behind closed doors.

Cagliari had played at the Stadio Sant'Elia, a 1990 World Cup venue, from 1970 until towards the end of last season when they abandoned the dilapidated arena due to disagreements with the local authorities and growing safety worries.