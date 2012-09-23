MILAN, Sept 23 Cagliari's Serie A match at home to AS Roma was called off in bizarre circumstances on Sunday after the club defied orders from local authorities to stage the fixture behind closed doors.

Serie A confirmed on its website that the Cagliari municipal government had ordered the game to be postponed after a late-night meeting.

Cagliari have moved to the Is Arenas on the outskirts of the Sardinian capital but the local authorities ruled earlier this week that the stadium was not ready to host Serie A games despite recent improvements.

However, on Saturday, Cagliari put a statement on their website inviting fans to attend the match anyway as the club considered the stadium to be ready. (Writing by Brian Homewoon in Berne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)