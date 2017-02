April 2 Saturday's Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter Milan will be played in the north eastern Italian city of Trieste because the home side's stadium in the Sardinian capital is not available.

Inter's chief executive Ernesto Paolillo made the announcement after a Serie A meeting on Monday.

Trieste is the opposite side of Italy from Sardinia. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)