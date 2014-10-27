MILAN Oct 27 Juventus and Inter Milan have become embroiled in another spat over the 2005/06 Serie A season when Juventus were stripped of the title, which was handed to Inter, and relegated over the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

The row broke out on Friday when Juventus president Andre Agnelli paid tribute to former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti, who resigned as the club's honorary president last week.

In doing so, Agnelli said, referring to 2006, that "due to his love of Inter, Moratti accepted a scudetto that they had never won."

In an angry response, Inter released a statement which said: "FC Internazionale notes another attempt by the president Agnelli, to muddy the waters and change the course of history.

"Unfortunately for him and the whole of Italian football, 2006 was a disastrous year in which the championship was awarded legitimately to Inter by the Italian football federation (FIGC).

"Juventus were relegated to Serie B along with their reputation. These are the facts. That does not allow anyone to alter or to forget them."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta then waded into the row during a programme aired by state broadcaster RAI on Sunday night.

"Andrea Agnelli expressed words of great appreciation for Massimo Moratti," he said. "Also, with a little bit of irony, he added that the excessive love for Inter had brought him to accept a title that Inter never won on the pitch.

"Inter's statement, in being so hard-hitting, was out of place and inopportune."

The 2006 case has refused to go away.

Three years ago, Juventus demanded the 2006 title be taken away from Inter after a Napoli court investigating the case heard evidence of more widespread attempts involving Inter to influence the selection of referees.

However, FIGC lawyers did not pursue Juve's claim, saying any potential charges had expired under the sporting statute of limitations, and Inter were confirmed as champions.

The then FIGC president Giancarlo Abete said at the time that he "would have wished" for Inter to renounce the statute of limitations.

AC Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina were also docked points for influencing the appointment of favoured referees. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)