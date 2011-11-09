MILAN Nov 9 Massimo Ficcadenti has become the second coach to be fired by Serie A side Cagliari this season even though they are a respectable 10th in the table.

The Sardinian club, who sacked Roberto Donadoni in August two weeks before the start of the league campaign, said in a statement that Ficcadenti's coaching staff had left with him.

Ficcadenti was the seventh coaching victim of the season in Serie A and the second this week after Sinisa Mihajlovic parted company with Fiorentina.

There have also been changes at Palermo, Inter Milan, Bologna and Cesena.

