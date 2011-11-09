Soccer-Yeray returns for Bilbao after cancer scare
BARCELONA, Feb 4 Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez made an emotional return to action against Barcelona on Saturday less than two months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
MILAN Nov 9 Massimo Ficcadenti has become the second coach to be fired by Serie A side Cagliari this season even though they are a respectable 10th in the table.
The Sardinian club, who sacked Roberto Donadoni in August two weeks before the start of the league campaign, said in a statement that Ficcadenti's coaching staff had left with him.
Ficcadenti was the seventh coaching victim of the season in Serie A and the second this week after Sinisa Mihajlovic parted company with Fiorentina.
There have also been changes at Palermo, Inter Milan, Bologna and Cesena.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Larissa 0 Kerkyra 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 18 14 3 1 38 9 45 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 18 9 5 4 24 14 32 3 PAOK Salonika * 18 11 2 5 26 11 32 4 Xanthi 18 9 5 4 22 16 32 5 Panathinaikos 18 8 7 3 21 11 31 ------------------------- 6 AEK 18 6 8 4 25 16 26 7 PAS
MADRID, Feb 4 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is hoping veteran defender Pepe extends his stay with the European champions although he believes the Portuguese has earned the right to decide his own future.