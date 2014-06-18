ROME, June 18 Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva has become a Lazio player after the Serie A club ended a co-ownership arrangement with Udinese, amid speculation that the 27-year-old could be on his way to Paris St Germain.

"Lazio communicates that it has resolved in its favour the co-ownership of the footballer Antonio Candreva," the club wrote on its website on Tuesday.

Candreva has played for Lazio for two seasons, first as a loanee from Udinese and then under a co-ownership deal common in Italy, and his 12 goals for the Rome-based side last season had reportedly attracted the attention of the French champions.

Candreva also impressed in Italy's 2-1 win over England in their opening Group D match in the World Cup at the weekend, providing a pinpoint cross for Mario Balotelli's 50th minute winner.

Lazio also announced that within a few days they would complete the signing of Udinese midfielder Dusan Basta.

The 29-year-old Serbia international can play in Candreva's favoured position on the right flank and could be a replacement for the Italian, should he move on.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito, however, moved quickly to quell speculation surrounding Candreva's future, saying he was not on the market, amid reports that Juventus were also interested in the exciting playmaker.

"Candreva is not for sale. We have not spoken to anyone from PSG and we have not received any offers," Lotito said.

Any sale of Candreva would likely provoke an angry reaction from Lazio's volatile fans, who abandoned the Olympic Stadium en masse in protest last season at what they saw as a chronic lack of ambition from Lotito.

They were also livid at the January sale of Brazilian midfielder Hernanes to Inter Milan.

Lazio finished ninth in Serie A after an inconsistent season that saw them struggle amid the fan protests and the sacking of Vladimir Petkovic in January.

They will begin next season with Stefano Pioli as coach after Edy Reja left the post at the end of last campaign. (Editing by John O'Brien)